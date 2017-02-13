WSC preparing to move operations

The Wildlife Science Center is preparing to move from its current Columbus site to a new property in Linwood. WSC has until March 31 to move the operation.

“The show of support from friends in the community has been amazing, and just as the cold hit, our contractor finished laying the ground fencing for 14 gorgeous habitats,” Executive Director Peggy Callahan said in a press release. “The first group of wolves will be moved in the next few weeks.”

The wolves got extra help from the students at Northwest Passages High School. The students constructed a sturdy wolf den that will provide shelter and privacy for some of WSC’s resident wolves.

For more information, contact Callahan at [email protected] or 651-464-3993.