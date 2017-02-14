Watershed to host open house

The Watershed District will be holding an open house Feb. 21. This year, members of the district want to ramp up community engagement and make sure that residents know that questions can be answered and help in protecting their water resources is available.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. will be a reception with snacks. A brief (15-20 minutes) overview of district activities will be presented. district managers and staff will be available for informal questions and answers with residents. Fact sheets and updates available for current projects and district lakes will also be available. From 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., there will be a volunteer appreciation for the Citizen Assisted Monitoring Program and Citizen Advisory Committee members to be recognized.

From 6:45 to 7 p.m. (or later depending on interest level) will be an overview of the watershed management plan amendment process. There will also be time for a question and answer session about the amendment.

Contact Watershed Assistant Jessica Lindemyer with questions at 651-395-5858 or [email protected]