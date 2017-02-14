Wyoming’s Fusion Designed wins green award

Submitted photos

Sheree Vincent’s design of a living area in a local lake home earned her a top honor in the Sustainable Furnishing Council’s #GetYourGreenOn competition.

Sheree Vincent, owner of Wyoming interior design business Fusion Designed, was one of five winners of the Sustainable Furnishing Council’s #GetYourGreenOn competition in January. The competition sought to find designers who could create tasteful designs with energy efficient and environmentally friendly components.

Vincent won the Shared Spaces $30,000 and Above Category Award with a design for a local lake home. The design included SFC products, energy-efficient windows and appliances, low-VOC paints and other environmentally conscious features.

“Going green is important to me for the same reasons it should be important to everyone,” Vincent said, noting that the clients that owned the home that garnered her the competition win were equally enthused about being earth-conscious. “The green movement in design shows that we are making an effort to ensure that the products we bring into our homes have minimum impact on air quality, among other things. I am always looking for better solutions to reduce the amount of chemicals brought into the homes of my customers.” Vincent

Vincent is in her 11th year teaching at Century College, where she wrote the curriculum for the sustainable design program. She has been a part of the design business since 1996.

As one of the winners of the #GetYourGreenOn competition, Vincent joined the other four winners on a panel discussing sustainable design during SFC’s 10th Anniversary Celebration at Las Vegas Market Jan. 22.

“It was a thrill to be a part of the panel,” she said. “It was an honor to be seated next to such a high caliber of other designers.”

Vincent can be reached at 651-462-2132 or [email protected] Learn more about her design at tinyurl.com/jnvcbvo.