Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – LINWOOD TOWNSHIP

REQUEST FOR ROAD BLADING QUOTES

Linwood Township, in Anoka County, is requesting quotes for 2017 road blading of approximately 30 miles of township gravel roads. Full specifications and quote forms can be obtained at the Town Hall or by contacting the Town Clerk at 651-462-2812 or email: [email protected]

Sealed quotes are to be received by the Town Clerk at the Linwood Town Hall, 22817 Typo Creek Drive NE, Stacy, MN 55079, no later than 4:00 p.m., March 3, 2017.

Linwood Township reserves the right to accept or reject any or all quotes in part or in total; and further reserves the right to award the contract in the best interest of the Township.

Pamela Olson

Clerk

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

February 16, 23, 2017

653275