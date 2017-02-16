Diminishing snow won’t stop snowmobile club

Submitted photo

Don Halvorsen, a member of the Forest Lake Snowmobile Club since 1969, helps Colleen Slattery, food shelf coordinator at Community Helping Hand, unpack food items collected by the club during a holiday food drive.

An unseasonably warm February has nearly eliminated the area snow cover, but that won’t stop the Forest Lake Snowmobile Club from having some fun this weekend. The next scheduled ride for club members takes place in the Ely area this weekend, and nonmembers are welcome to tag along.

The club now sports 20 family members and is hoping to see new snowmobile fans add their names to the roster.

“Our club’s primary goal is to ride,” said Jason Kuhlman, club president. “We pride ourselves on providing our members with multiple rides throughout the snow season. We have planned alternatives in the case conditions do not allow us to ride in a specific location.”

The Ely outing is on tap Feb. 16-18, and the snow cover in far northern Minnesota is good. The weekend of Feb. 25 will take the club to trails near Moose Lake. Two Harbors is the alternative site if snow conditions near Moose Lake fail.

While riding and having a good time on snowmobiles is the main goal for the club, club members enjoy social times together. For the fifth year, the club in December used its annual Christmas party at the Cornerstone Pub in Wyoming as a venue to collect food for the Community Helping Hand Food Shelf in Forest Lake. Some 15-20 shopping bags stuffed with nonperishable food items were collected this season.

Kuhlman says the club always welcomes new members who can take part in a wide variety of club rides in January and February. Area residents wishing to learn more about the Forest Lake Snowmobile Club can contact Kuhlman at 651-238-1221 for more information.

The club usually has two meetings each month at American Legion Post 225, 355 W. Broadway Ave. Club meetings in March will take place at 7:30 p.m. on three Thursdays, March 2, 16 and 30. Anyone interested in learning more about the club is welcome to attend.