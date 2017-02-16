Nordic teams headed to state

< > Sophomore Regan Duffy stood second after the classical race.

By virtue of their second-place finishes in their respective divisions of the Section 4 championships on Feb. 9, the Forest Lake boys and girls Nordic skiing teams both qualified for the state championship.

A change of venue did not hinder the Rangers. Originally scheduled for Battle Creek Regional Park in St. Paul, organizers were forced to move the race to Hyland Lake Park in Bloomington due to a lack of snow in the capital.

“(Hyland) has become kind of a home course for us,” said Deno Johnson, the head coach of both squads. “The kids are really comfortable with it, they always race well here. They can visualize the trail. It’s the perfect blend of rolling terrain with a couple of nice climbs.”

“It was an icy track, so we got here extra early to test the skis,” Johnson added.

The boys team took to the course first, both in the morning (classical) race and the decisive afternoon (freestyle) pursuit. Junior Ryan Mead was the fastest Ranger in both halves of the competition, completing the classical race in 13:20 and the freestyle in 11:58. His combined time of 25:18 placed him fourth overall.

Sophomore Andy Haines placed fifth in 25:35, holding off a late charge by Roseville’s Daniel Lee (25:36). Junior Spencer Kotys (26:23, 11th) and freshman Nick Parent (26:28, 12th) came home in quick succession.

Nordic scoring assigns 100 points to the winner, 99 points to the runner-up, and so on. The Rangers finished with 372, just five points back of section champions and fellow state-qualifiers Stillwater. Twelve teams comprised the sectional lineup.

Freshman Ethan Erickson (27:32, 20th), eighth-grader Drew Sampson (28:57, 28th) and freshman Beck Pope (29:40, 34th) also competed for the Rangers. Although the fifth, sixth and seventh finishers do not count in their teams’ score, they still lower the scores of skiers they defeat.

“The boys put together a nice race,” Johnson said. “It’s really exciting that we have no senior boys. The future looks amazing.”

To contrast, the Ponies’ entire scoring quartet will be lost to graduation this spring.

In the girls classical race, junior Jenna Parent (14:48) and sophomore Regan Duffy (15:04) topped the field, earning themselves a lengthy head start for the freestyle race over the Stillwater duo of Siri Bohacek (15:30) and Rana Kraftson (15:39).

A week earlier in the Suburban East Conference race, Parent and Duffy had worked a similar advantage over a trio of Ponies that included Kraftson and Bohacek. Their lead disappeared in the pursuit section, with Bohacek stealing the conference title as Duffy fell to second place and Parent dropped to fifth.

At sectionals, the Rangers maintained their lead. Although the Ponies gained back the majority of the Rangers’ lead, Duffy (28:43 overall) and Parent (28:48) skated a stronger race this time to go 1-2 in the individual standings. The two Stillwater racers both finished in 29:04 to take third and fourth.

“Regan got a little bit of revenge today,” Johnson said. “This is the first high-profile race that she’s won, she’s really coming into her own. Jenna skied really well too; she’s having a phenomenal season. They’ll both be looking at all-state positions next week.”

History repeated itself for Duffy: In cross-country last fall she also suffered a close loss in the SEC race before storming back to win sectionals.

Junior Chloe Foster used a phenomenal run in the classical section to set up an 11th place overall finish (30:15). Senior Madi Anderson (30:58, 15th) rounded out the Rangers’ second-place score of 375. As in the boys race, Stillwater won the title, in this case with a team total of 382.

“Madi, our senior captain, skied with a lot of heart and got her best section finish, and Chloe did too, Johnson said.

The other statebound Rangers are eighth-grader Amelea Hauer (31:24, 19th) and juniors Anna Stockinger (33:56, 31st) and Megan Nieters (33:57, 32nd).

“We’re blessed with quite a lot of talent,” Johnson said, “so we’re going to leverage that for good things in the future.”

The state championship race, also contested in a morning-afternoon split, will be run at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik on Feb. 16.

Both teams made the state meet last year as well – indeed, the boys squad has been among the entrants at Biwabik 17 of the past 19 seasons.

In 2016 the boys placed fourth. Six of this years’ state racers contributed to that finish; only Sampson is making his state debut.

The girls finished eighth last year, with five of this years’ seven competing. The newcomers for this year’s state squad are Hauer and Nieters.

“Our skiers know the state course pretty well,” Johnson said.