Open Forum for Feb. 16, 2017

Dump Emmer!

It’s both amusing and disgusting to watch our US Rep. Tom Emmer defend the Trump administration. I caught him on WCCO defending the executive order on immigration, where he asked everyone to calm down and stated emphatically that it’s not a Muslim ban. Right on cue, Rudy Giuliani fessed up in an interview that Trump asked him how to do a Muslim ban “legally.”

And good citizens, let’s not forget that Emmer supported Trump while he was calling for a “total and complete shutdown” of Muslims entering the U.S. Of course, Rep. Emmer stated that the executive order was needed to ensure our vetting processes are in order. Nonsense. Trump lies; Emmer goes on TV to back up the lies. It takes up to two years for any refugee to successfully endure the current vetting process (read more at www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2016/jun/13/donaldtrump/wrong-donald-trump-says-theres-no-system-vet-refug/).

Fellow Minnesotans of the 6th Congressional District, let’s get someone honest and decent to represent us.

Martin Steitz

Forest Lake

No integrity

What do you think would have been the election outcome had Mayor Winnick been honest and said he would consider eliminating the Forest Lake Police Department? Instead, he ran on a platform that said he “supports” our local police and that he took great offense at the signs that were posted near his campaign signs that stated he chose to lay off a police officer. Now, less than three weeks into his new tenure – he, two council members, and the city administrator are considering having Washington County take over the law enforcement services within our community. Mayor Winnick himself stated this was not for financial reasons or for performance related matters. If that is true, then why pursue it? Obviously, there is no integrity in his word. You cannot support your local law enforcement agency then seek services elsewhere, no matter the motive. Shame on you, Mayor Winnick, for backsliding on your own words! Ben’s time with the city will be short because his words have no integrity. The Winnick name is what got him elected, but only by 142 votes, might I add.

Jeff Gort

Forest Lake