Playoff tests loom for Ranger teams

Zack Rabbe beats the North St. Paul goaltender in a Ranger win earlier thsi year. The boys hockey team will open play in the SEction 7AA tournament either Feb. 18 or Feb. 21. (Photo courtesy of TLC Digital Images)

As the heart of February approaches, the playoffs loom for winter athletes in Forest Lake. Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing and girls hockey have already begun their sectional journeys; for other Ranger teams, the postseason is just around the corner.

– Gymnastics will have home floor advantage for the Section 7AA meet on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Rangers finished 5-3 in conference duals, with a top score of 140.75. At an individual all-around invitational, they put up an unofficial score of 144.3. If they can match or beat that mark, they will have a chance to unseat Cambridge-Isanti, the seven-time defending section champions, for the berth to the state meet. Even if the Rangers do not win the sectional meet, individual state-qualifying places are available.

– Boys hockey stands at 5-16-3 after taking a 9-1 loss to Stillwater and earning a 6-6 draw with Roseville last week. They will finish out their regular season run at home against Cretin-Derham Hall on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and will learn their Section 7AA tournament seeding shortly thereafter.

– The boys swim team is having one of its best-ever seasons: The Rangers finished 7-1 in conference duals and have shattered many team records. The Rangers will challenge for the Section 7AA title at Northdale Middle School in Coon Rapids from Feb. 23-25. Sprint star Ben Chatwin, distance ace Wyatt Thompson and multitalented Duncan Johnson will lead the charge for state meet berths. The top two swimmers in each event, plus any additional athletes who equal or beat a state qualifying time, will advance. The four best divers will also move on to state.

– Wrestling will likely take the No. 4 seed in the Section 7AAA team tournament, where a match with powerhouse Anoka probably awaits. A year ago the Rangers were shut out by the Tornadoes, though they took 15 points from them in a dual match earlier this year. The individual sectional tournament will take place at Blaine on Feb. 24-25. Grant Parrish, at 170 pounds, will look to return to state, while a large number of Ranger wrestlers should contend strongly to make their state debuts this year.

– Girls basketball is 13-8 so far, having lost a close matchup with White Bear Lake 64-59 on Feb. 10. The Rangers will play five more games over the next two weeks before entering the Section 7AAAA tournament on Mar. 2.

– Boys basketball is 12-7 after hammering White Bear Lake 85-57 on Feb. 10. The hoopsters have the longest to wait for their playoff challenge to begin, with the regular season carrying over into early March. A year ago the Rangers made a run to the Section 7AAAA final before falling to Blaine.