School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 831

REGULAR meeting MINUTES

February 2, 2017

Revised for Publication

The following unapproved minutes have been revised for publication and will be approved at the next Regular School Board Meeting. The full text is posted on the district web site, available by standard or email, and for public inspection at the school district offices during normal business hours. The regular mtg of the School Board of ISD No. 831, Forest Lk., MN, was called to order by Rob Rapheal at 7 p.m. on 2-2-17, at the School District Offices. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, roll was called and the following members were present: Julie Corcoran, Karen Morehead, Luke Odegaard, Jill Olson, Jeff Peterson, Robert Rapheal, Gail Theisen, and Supt. Linda Madsen, ex officio.

The mtg agenda was revwd and unchanged.

Mmbr Peterson rptd three teachers from SW attended the Listening Session.

Student Achievement:

Special Ed Dir Lessman introduced Deaf/Hard of Hearing staff and a student that created an in-service project video of what her teaching needs are in the classroom.

Wyom Principal Slater spoke about how he uses tech to connect with families. He spoke about site goals for students, PD for staff, Makerspace and Wyoming ROAR.

Positive Happenings: Schl Bd Mmbrs rptd on sch prog and events attended the past month.

Reports:

Communications Mmbr Theisen rptd that the cmtee revwd targeted campaign flyers and a promotional video coming soon.

916 Mmbr Theisen rptd they elected officers, had a career and tech presentation, heard the 916 Platform for 2017, appvd extended yr calendar, and the 916 Foundation Event will be 2/24 at Jimmys in Vadnais Heights.

Equity Alliance MN Mmbr Morehead rptd the financial audit is complete, work continues on the exec dir contract, Spring Lake Park is dropping out of mmbrship, and she asked if FL could host the Oct mtg.

Policy Mmbr Olson rptd the cmtee revwd Bullying Prohibition Policy 541, Students and Employees with Sexually Transmitted Infection and Diseases and Certain Other Communicable Diseases and Infectious Conditions Policy 426, Propose deletion of Policy 534 Use of Developmentally Delayed Disability Category, and Short Term Classified Sub Policy 434.

Staff Welfare Mmbr Odegaard rptd that the cmtee discussed potential facilities related partnerships, 2017-18 staffing, and Strategic Plan rpts.

Finance Mmbr Odegaard rptd they revwd the FY 17 budget, recvd a legislative update, talked about medical/dental bid process and claims analysis.

City of FL Mmbr Rapheal rptd the Personnel Cmtee requested a proposal to outsource police svcs from Washington County.

Bldgs and Grounds Mmbr Peterson rptd they discussed rainwater retention and grant money to be utilized for irrigation, will talk with the county about continued use of property at the bus garage.

Reshaping Opportunities for Success 2015-2020 Bus Dir Martini gave a project update including aerial photos of the high school construction.

Supt Search Update Mmbr Olson rptd MSBA was chosen as the supt search firm. The initial mtg was held, timeline established, and they are moving forward with the stakeholder survey.

Supt Rpt: Dr. Madsen congratulated winter sports students and teams, Law Enforcement Appreciation Night is tomorrow night at the ice arena, SEC concert is 2/6, Rotary Plunge is 2/25, 3/2 from 6-8 pm will be a facilities open house at the high school media center, and she introduced FL City Council Mmbr Sam Husnik who is the schools new city liaison.

Consent agenda: Mmbr Morehead moved to appv agenda items 7.1-7.5. Mmbr Peterson 2nd the motion and all mmbrs voted aye. The motion carried.

Appvd the minutes of Jan 5, 12, 14, 19 and 30, 2017

Appvd the bills as of Feb 2 totaling $4,638,603.46 broken into the following funds: General Fund $1,261,118.55; Food $125,143.63; Transp: $221,419.41; Comm. Services $114,687.97; Maroon Gold Spt Ctr $199,293.01; Grants SDE $5,627.58; Capital $124,842.31; Internal Dental $65,390.62; Internal Health Insurance $800,354.17; Internal HRA CHP $63,659.69; Internal HRA Rollover Lmtd Sc $662.00; Internal HRA Rollover $68,807.60; Bld Fund $1,350,331.22; OPEB Debt Service $1,650.00; Debt Service $3,613.39; Non Public Schools $13,560.53; Pop Fund $13,099.34; Federal Prog, $18,754.17; Special Ed $186,588.27

Appvd Classified Personnel: Resign 2; Employ 4; Trans. 11; LOA 5; End of Employ 1;

Appvd Licensed Personnel: LOA 2; Non-Curricular Assign 5; Employ 1; Retire/Resign- 1; Auth of Addl Position 1; Change in Hours 1

Appvd Equity Alliance MN FY18 Achievement and Integration Commitment

Donations: Mmbr Odegaard moved, 2nd by Mmbr Morehead, to adopt the resolution accepting the following donations: iMac computer from R&C Burris, St. Louis Park, to Lino Lakes Elem valued at $1000; iMac computer from J&P Webb, St. Louis Park, to Lino Lakes Elem valued at $2000; office and schl supplies from J. Wilson, FL, to ALC/CME valued at $300; 62 free kids meal reward cards from Applebees, FL, to CME valued at $300; $662.78 from Blue Line Club, FL, to FLHS boys hockey for partial pmt on two coach buses; $44 from Trust Comprehensive Distribution, VA, to Century Jr High, $2000 from Wal-Mart Giving Program, AR, to Century Jr. High; $10 from Capalla University, Mpls, to Century Jr. High; $1369 from Box Tops for Education, General Mills, Mpls, to Wyom Elem; office and classroom supplies from Office Depot, FL, to ALC/CME; $30 from B&J Tolzmann, FL, to Family Support; $250 from Forest Hills United Methodist Church, FL, to Family Support; $50 from Faith Lutheran Church, FL, to Family Support; $5000 from Hallberg Family Foundation, FL, to ISD 831 hockey program; $5000 from anonymous – $4000 to pay off negative lunch accts for the entire district and $1000 for Family Support; $500 from G&A Sandager, Stillwater, to FFA; $50 from Blue Sky Animal Hospital, Wyom, $200 from American Legion Post #225, FL, and $200 from First State Bank of Wyoming, Wyom, to FFA for the National Convention. All mmbrs voted aye and the motion carried.

Old Business:

Mmbr Theisen moved to appv Schl Bd Mmbr Reimbursement Guidelines Policy 103A. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Olson, by roll call vote, all mmbrs voted aye & the motion carried.

Mmbr Morehead moved to appv Out-of-State Travel by Schl Bd Mmbrs Policy 103B. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Peterson, by roll call vote all mmbrs voted aye & the motion carried.

Mmbr Corcoran moved to appv Technology Acceptable Use and Safety Policy 540. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Theisen, by roll call vote all mmbrs voted aye & the motion carried.

Mmbr Olson moved to appv Student Disability Nondiscrimination Policy 536. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Theisen, by roll call vote all mmbrs voted aye & the motion carried.

Mmbr Morehead moved to appv 2016-18 Bus Drivers and Bus Aides Agreement. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Corcoran, by roll call vote Mmbrs Corcoran, Morehead, Olson, Peterson, Rapheal and Theisen voted aye. Mmbr Odegaard voted no. The motion carried.

Mmbr Corcoran moved to appv 2016-18 Schl Age Care (SAC) Agreement. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Theisen, by roll call vote Mmbrs Corcoran, Morehead, Olson, Peterson, Rapheal and Theisen voted aye. Mmbr Odegaard voted no. The motion carried.

Mmbr Theisen moved to appv 2016-18 Custodial, Maintenance and Laundry Employee Agreement. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Olson, by roll call vote Mmbrs Corcoran, Morehead, Olson, Peterson, Rapheal and Theisen voted aye. Mmbr Odegaard voted no. The motion carried.

Mmbr Corcoran moved to Recommend Award FL Elem BP#2 Utilities Work Scope 31-A to Valley Rich Co. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Peterson, by roll call vote all mmbrs voted aye and the motion carried.

Mmbr Corcoran moved to appv 2016-18 District Interpreters Employment Agreement. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Theisen, by roll call vote Mmbrs Corcoran, Morehead, Olson, Peterson, Rapheal and Theisen voted aye. Mmbr Odegaard voted no. The motion carried.

Supt Madsen gave a Strategic Plan Update with considerations of Resource, Identity and Transition based on discussion from the last Bd mtg. After review Mmbr Theisen moved, 2nd by Mmbr Morehead to accept the recommendations as presented. All mmbrs vote aye and the motion carried.

President Rapheal called for a recess at 8:40 pm. The mtg resumed at 8:46 pm and all mmbrs were present.

Supt Madsen presented five budget reductions totaling $775,000: Asst Principal, T&L Coord, ADSIS Grant, Reading Recovery Tchrs, and Secondary Bldg Dept Chairs. Mmbr Corcoran moved to appv the budget reductions as presented. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Theisen. By roll call vote all mmbrs voted aye and the motion passed.

New Business:

First Rdgs: Bullying Prohibition Policy 541; Students and Employees with Sexually Transmitted Infections and Diseases and Certain Other Communicable Diseases and Infectious Conditions Policy 426; and Propose deletion of Policy 534 Use of Developmentally Delayed Disability Category. These items will be placed on the next agenda for further revw and Bd action.

Mmbr Peterson moved to appv Submit WCRRA Application for Right of Way Permit. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Theisen, by roll call vote all mmbrs present voted aye & the motion carried.

Communications: The Schl Bd revwd communications and upcoming calendar dates.

As there was no further business, Mmbr Theisen moved, 2nd by Mmbr Morehead to adjourn. All mmbrs present voted aye & the mtg adjourned at 9:05 pm.

