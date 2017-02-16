Sports Briefs – Feb. 16, 2017

Harmony’s catch

Harmony Anderson, 7, of Scandia, was ice fishing with her father Nathaniel Anderson on Second Lake on Sunday, Feb. 5, when she snagged this 16-inch crappie. Harmony was using a line baited with a crappie minnow from Mike’s Bait on 8, and she pulled in her catch after “a pretty big fight,” in the words of her grandfather, Tim Anderson. The family was undecided as to the eventual disposition of Harmony’s catch, but they were leaning toward having it mounted for display.

Money raised for Be the Match

A silent auction held in conjunction with Cancer Awareness Night at the Forest Lake girls basketball game raised $868 for Be the Match in honor of Brent Bostrom, father of Ranger basketball alumna Rachel Bostrom and an avid basketball supporter. The family was recognized at center court before the varsity game on Feb. 9. From left are Lydia, Brent, Jan, Rachel and Sam Bostrom.