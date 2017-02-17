Neu beats Warner in 32B

Anne Neu, the Republican replacement to former State Rep. Bob Barrett, was elected in a special election Feb. 14 to Barrett’s former position as representative of District 32B, which includes Wyoming and the surrounding area of Chisago County. Neu won with 3,789 votes to Democratic challenger Laurie Warner’s 3,789, a margin of roughly 53 to 47 percent. Warner was originally slated to run against Barrett last fall before a state Supreme Court ruling that he didn’t mean the residency requirements for running.

More information about this race will be published in an upcoming issue.