Two charged with murder in Wyoming death

The afternoon of Feb. 17, the Wyoming and Lakes Area police departments announced that an 18-year-old Lindstrom man and a 17-year-old Center City girl had been arrested and charged with third-degree murder in connection to the overdose death of an 18-year-old Wyoming man.

According to police, Wyoming police responded to the report of an unresponsive male on East Comfort Drive on Dec. 12, 2016. The man, whose name was not released in the initial press release, could not be revived, and a subsequent death investigation revealed that fentanyl toxicity was a factor in the man’s death.

According to police, an investigation by Wyoming and Lakes Area officers determined that Alexander Menne, 18, of Lindstrom, and the 17-year-old had provided the man with fentanyl pills the day of his death. Fentanyl is a potent pain medication that can result in an overdose death if used recreationally. Under Minnesota statute, a person who is beleived to have unintentionally caused the death of another person by giving or selling him or her an illegal schedule I or II drug can be charged with third-degree murder.

More information about this case will be posted as it becomes available.