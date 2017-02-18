Girls hockey returns to state tournament with win over Elks

For the second time in as many seasons, the Forest Lake girls hockey team has qualified to the Class AA state tournament by beating Elk River/Zimmerman in the Section 7AA championship game. The Rangers held the lead for more two and half periods of gametime and never trailed on their way to a 5-2 victory and another state berth.

The Rangers, ranked No. 12 in the state poll at the time of the game, needed a third period comeback and an overtime goal to beat No. 19 Grand Rapids/Greenway in the semifinals. By contrast, No. 6 Elk River rolled through its two previous sectional matchups without allowing a goal.

That streak ended less than four minutes into the Feb. 16 final. On the Rangers’ first major offensive foray, junior Kayla Kasel beat Elks goaltender Megan Jung, with an assist by senior Madi Nolan.

The Rangers were on the defensive for most of the first period, the result of being called for ten minutes of penalties. The Elks seemed to be on a never-ending power play, but they only managed one goal – an Andrea Westgaard netter that came while the Elks held a 5-3 player advantage.

With under four minutes to play in the first and the Elks on yet another power play, Nolan restored the Ranger advantage by picking off a pass and breaking away for a shorthanded goal.

The Elks outshot the Rangers 21-10 in the first period, but stout Ranger defense and goaltending by freshman Josie Bothun kept the Elks at bay.

“We were on our heels a lot,” head coach Todd Gutterman said. “I don’t think the shots and the game were indicative of how we would have been 5-on-5. We showed ourselves that at 5-on-5, we could play a great game.”

The Rangers took control of the game in the second, outshooting the Elks 16-10 and doubling their lead when Nolan scored, assisted by Kasel and freshman Brieja Parent.

The Elks’ Halle Johnson scored a minute into the third period to cut the Rangers’ lead to 3-2, but that was as close as they would come. Kasel scored her second goal of the game less than three minutes later.

Both teams had chances to score in the final frame. As the clock continued to tick away, the Forest Lake student section began to needle their formerly rambunctious Elk River counterparts from across the ice. With 2:38 remaining on the clock, the Elks pulled their goalie and played 6-on-5. The strategy nearly backfired immediately: following a collision near center-ice, the puck turned over on its end and rolled toward the unguarded net, missing the goal by an inch.

With just under two minutes to play, Westgaard was called for hooking, ending any real chance for the Elks to get back in the game.

Ranger junior Kenzie Rugland shut the door on the game by scoring on the empty net.

“Elk River is a good team, they’re really well coached,” Gutterman said. “We found a way to put some pucks in the net. The girls played the best game I’ve seen them play all year.”

Bothun finished the game, her third win in as many sectional rounds, with 41 saves. She saved 79 of the 86 shots she faced across the three games.

Kasel led the Rangers with five goals during the sectional tournament. Nolan scored four and Rugland three; Parent, freshman Brooke Remington and eighth-grader Rachel Golnitz scored one each.

A year ago the Rangers beat the Elks 3-2 in an overtime thriller to advance to state.

Looking ahead to the Rangers’ upcoming state run, Gutterman said: “We just have to stick to what we do well. We have an awesome backstop in Josie, and then we’ve got our upperclassmen leading the team and our young talent, it’s merging pretty well and we’re excited to see what happens in St. Paul.”

The Rangers learned their path through the state tournament when the eight sectional tournaments were completed and the state bracket was announced on Feb. 18:

Class AA tournament, first round

All games at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, Feb. 23

No. 2 Blaine vs. No. 7 Roseau, 11 a.m.

No. 3 Hill-Murray vs. No. 6 Eastview, 1 p.m.

No. 1 Edina vs. No. 8 Farmington, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Eden Prairie vs. No. 5 Forest Lake, 8 p.m.

The Rangers will begin their run against Eden Prairie, the same team they faced in the first round last season. The Eagles won that game 4-2, knocking the Rangers into the consolation tournament where they lost 5-3 to Eastview.

The state tournament will continue through Feb. 25. If the Rangers get past the opening round they will play championship bracket games on Feb. 24 and 25 at Xcel. If they fall in round one, they will play consolation games at the University of Minnesota’s Ridder Arena.