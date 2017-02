Here is the first clue for the FLake Festival 2017 medallion hunt. The clues will be posted each day at 3 p.m. at The Forest Lake Times’ website and atĀ www.ci.forest-lake.mn.us.

The 2017 City Medallion Hunt is here

Do you wonder which direction you should veer,

As you search for the prize?

We have no snow, so white will not be seen.

Instead you will be looking for green

and hopefully clear blue skies.