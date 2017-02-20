Longtime Forest Lake Business Owner

Carroll “Andy” P. Anderson, Sr., age 84, died peacefully on Saturday, February 18, 2017.Carroll was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He started Anderson Masonry in 1965 and continued until his retirement in 2008. Carroll donated much of his time and talent to The Church of St. Peter, donating to the Fall Festival, as well as providing concrete and masonry work to both the church and the cemetery. He was co-donor of the beautiful cross that stands in Calvary Cemetery. Carroll was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.He was a selfless, humble man who, above all, loved his wife and family.He is preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; parents, Oscar and Marjorie (Bull) Anderson; infant daughter, Catherine Jo; great-granddaughter, Hadley; siblings, Oliver, Sid, Marjorie Ann, Kenny, Jim, and Ruby.He is survived by his children, Marvin (Debbie), Carroll Jr. (Julie), Mark Sr. (Maureen), Mimi (Ron) Petroske; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many other family and friends.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday and 9:30-10:30 a.m., Wednesday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Helping Hand.