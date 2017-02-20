Debate team places well at Congress and section tournaments

Submitted photo

Alex Biedny and Sara De Sobrino are pictured here at the sectional debate tournament. Biedny placed third and De Sobrino took home second. The placings earned them both a trip to the state competition.

Forest Lake Area High School’s debate team placed well against their competition at the Congressional Debate Championship and section tournament recently held at Eagan High School and East Ridge High school, respectively.

The Congressional Debate Championship took place Dec. 2 and 3, and sophomore Matthew Strupp placed ninth out of 55 participants in the novice division. Senior Sara De Sobrino also took ninth out of 24 participants in the varsity division.

The debate team continued to stay strong at the section tournament, where senior Alex Biedny placed third and De Sobrino took second. Both Biedny and De Sobrino earned the right to compete at the Minnesota State High School League State debate tournament at the University of Minnesota on Jan. 13 and 14. Biedny walked away with a record of two wins and four losses and De Sobrino earned three wins and three losses. This was De Sobrino’s third trip to state and Biedny’s second.

“In some ways it was easier because this was my third time and I kind of knew what to expect,” De Sobrino said. “I also feel like I was more well-prepared this year than I have been in any other year. However, there was also more stress because I knew this was my last chance at high school debate.”

The debate question posed to all competing students was announced in early December. Competitors were to argue for or against whether public colleges and universities in the United States ought not to restrict any constitutionally protected speech.

“I knew a few isolated things regarding the topic, but there was definitely a lot of research that I needed to do in order to get myself fully up to speed,” Biedny said.

Students are often tasked with arguing both for and against a given topic. This can be tricky depending on your personal point of view.

“Over the years I have never had to argue something that I was completely against and so I consider myself lucky in that regard,” De Sobrino said. “I have always been able to find at least some things on both sides that work for me.”

Biedny took a different approach to the topic of whether or not he agrees with a topic.

“Oftentimes I am not sure how I feel and even though I might be leaning one way, researching the topic could lead me to change my opinion,” he said. “One thing that I find so awesome about debate is the amount of research you need to do. I have learned so much about so many different things through my debate experiences.”

Both De Sobrino and Biedny said they are proud of themselves for having come as far as they did and feel lucky to have earned a spot in the state competition. They also said that debate is something that will stick with them.

“My plan right now is to go to the University of Chicago and I definitely want debate to be a part of my college plan,” Biedny said.

“I won’t choose a college based on whether debate is available, but it’s something I might look at once I do have a school chosen,” De Sobrino said. “I will definitely say that my debate experiences and the things that I have learned are things that will stay with me for my entire life.”