June Gertrude Koester, age 92, longtime resident of Forest Lake, MN, entered her eternal home on February 14, 2017.

Preceded in death by husband, George “Sonny” Koester; parents, Amil and Blanche Baker; sister, Bonnie Johnson and brother, Kenneth Baker.

Survived by loving children, Michael (Colleen) Koester, Becky Jo Best, Kim Koester, Heidi (Anthony) Bennett; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Johnson; brothers, Amil, Nolan, Ronald and Richard Baker.

Funeral Service 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Interment at Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

