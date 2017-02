Larry Crawford, age 81 of Spring Park, formerly of Apple Valley, passed away on February 20th, 2017.

Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, February 24th at St. Joan of Arc Church, 4537 3rd Ave. So., Minneapolis, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial 11 a.m. Sat. Feb. 25th at Lakeside Community Cemetery, Cumberland, WI.

