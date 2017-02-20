Mystery hat

Local resident Dianne Finnemann is attempting to return an American Legion hat to the family of its owner, as well as uncover a bit of forgotten history about Post 225. Finnemann recently purchased the hat from an antique shop in White Bear Lake. The owner told her he’d purchased the hat at an estate sale (when the sale occurred is unknown) on the northeast corner of Forest Lake (which lake is not certain). The hat was in the garage attic of the home, near memorabilia, including helmets, from World War I and II. The stitching in the front of the hat indicates that it was made no later than the early 1970s, possibly significantly earlier, and the patch connotes 20 years with the local post. Finnemann was unsure of the exact meaning of the police pin affixed to the hat; her queries among longtime Legion members have thus far proven inconclusive, though some believed the pin may have related to a volunteer group of Legion members who helped provide crowd control at busy events. Finnemann requested that anyone who has information about the ownership of the hat or the background of the pin call her at 651-464-4721.