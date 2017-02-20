Nancy Ellen Schak, age 74, of Forest Lake, passed away unexpectedly on February 14th, 2017 in Mesa AZ.

She was preceded in death by parents and loving husband David J. Schak.

Nancy is survived by children; Larry (Denise), Christine (Ed), Ken (Nancy Jr.); Grandchildren Matthew (Tara), Michael (Stephanie),

Michel; great-grandchildren, Chase, Charlie, Kenzie; brother in law Ken Kringle;

and many nieces, nephews and special friends. A Celebration of life will be held

on Sat. March 11th, 2017 at the American Legion post 225, Forest Lake,Mn from 3pm-7pm.

A time for sharing will begin at 5:00pm.