Richard Daschel, age 72, of Forest Lake, died peacefully on February 19, 2017, surrounded by his family. Rick was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War and 31 year employee of Northwest Airlines. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Clarabel; and niece, Stephanie. Survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Becky (Brandon) King; grandchildren, Easton and Haddie; brothers, Paul (Shirley) and Jon; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at The Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation 4-8 p.m., Monday and 9:30-10:30 a.m., Tuesday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.

