A life-saving honor

Wyoming Police Sgt. Lance Beardsley (pictured with Wyoming Director of Public Safety Paul Hoppe, left, and Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer, right) was honored Feb. 9 at a state patrol ceremony in Vadnais Heights with a life-saving award for a June 22, 2016, incident in which he saved a suicidal man from jumping off the Viking Boulevard bridge into oncoming traffic on Interstate Highway 35. According to police, the man was preparing to jump as Beardsley spoke to him and tried to coax him away from the edge of the bridge. When the man made an attempt to leap off the bridge, Beardsley lunged toward him, grabbed him and prevented him from jumping.