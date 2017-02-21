Katherine Upchurch, age 78, of Wyoming, died peacefully on February 20, 2017, surrounded by family. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Clara Premo; son, John Goodale; brother, Donald Premo; and sister, Lois Sparks. She is survived by her sons, Marty (Michele) Goodale, Jeffrey (Audrey) Goodale; grandchildren, John Richard, Crystal, Danielle, Erin, Jamen, Heather, Matthew; siblings, John Premo, Mary Roberts, Michael Premo, Susan Masters, and Debbie McEathron.

Private family services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.

Post navigation