Running Aces announces winning artist and calls for community support; Public invited to contribute materials

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack has selected Leah Bedford and her father Ronald Dosedel as the winning artists for the new commissioned artwork to go in the High Limit Room. The piece involves an arrangement of painted wood pieces. In order to complete the Minnesota Made theme Running Aces is embracing, Leah and Ronald invite the community to get involved by donating a piece of wood that can be added to the artwork.

“We are excited to continue our efforts of staying local and hiring an artist team that embraces the community,” President and CEO of Running Aces Taro Ito said in a press release. “This new piece will be a great addition to our card room and will also tie in the elements of our local partners and the community into the building.”

The public is invited to be involved with the creation of the art piece that will represent the surrounding area and its history. Residents willing to part with a small piece of lumber (minimum 2 by 6 inches) that was once part of a historic site or represents the spirit of the community are asked to contact [email protected]