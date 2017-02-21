Scandia students embrace Martin Luther King Jr. Day



In an effort to promote a more peaceful and equitable world, Scandia Elementary students in Laura Frericks’s third grade class participated in activities surrounding Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17. Students watched a video about Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and why he wanted to see change in the world, while also diving into how to make that change in a peaceful and nonviolent manner. Frericks’s class then participated in writing their own “I have a dream” statements for three separate areas: country, community and world.