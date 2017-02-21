A local grandmother’s ambitious endeavor to facilitate her granddaughter’s love of nature has since turned into a Caldecott-nominated children’s book titled “The Little Woods Runner.”

Colleen Barksdale, whose first literary endeavor was an autobiography titled “Nakedness: Covered in Blood,” is a retired Minneapolis teacher and current Forest Lake resident. She and her husband often host their four grandchildren at their country home. One of those children in particular, Dajahnae, loved nothing more than to stomp through the woods during her many visits to the Barksdale home.

“At first, we were a little shocked because Dajahnae was a city girl with very little nature experience, but every time her grandpa asked what she wanted to do, she begged to run in the woods,” Barksdale said.

Eventually, spring time came around and Barksdale knew that the woods would be too overgrown and full of ticks come summer and Dajahnae’s running through the woods would have to come to a temporary end. That is when she came up with an idea.

“I thought I could get out there with a bunch of tools and hatchets and things and carve out a trail for my little woods runner of a granddaughter,” Barksdale said. “This way, she could spend more time with nature just like she loved to do.”

Once Barksdale began her effort to clear some space in the woods for her granddaughter to play, the project took off. She decided to order a plaque and dedicate the trail to Dajahnae. Then she added a wishing well for her grandson Markell, a bench for granddaughter Denae, and a gazebo for granddaughter Dominica.

“As soon as I began, I just kept getting more and more ideas about how to make the trail special not just for Dajahnae, but for all the kids,” Barksdale said. “I decided to unveil the whole thing with a ribbon cutting at a big family gathering.”

Barksdale ordered a plain white book with empty pages and began recreating her efforts to create the trail in the woods through pictures and words. Her plan was to read the book at the family gathering so the kids could know how the trail came to life.

“The deeper I go into it, the more I thought that this story could be good for others to read,” Barksdale said. “A lot of times, African-American kids are not portrayed as nature lovers, but the truth is some of them are, and I felt like this story might do well to help curb that unfortunate stereotype. I also thought it was a nice way to highlight the special bond between grandchildren and their grandparents.”

Barksdale sought a publishing package from Xulon Press, she found an illustrator through a former teaching contact who was able to bring the book to life through watercolor, and “The Little Woods Runner” was published in December 2016.

Currently, Barksdale is planning a book tour where she will visit schools and libraries in the area and read the book to children and also provide a make-and-take project for them that encourages them to do some writing of their own. She will appear at the Hardwood Creek Library in Forest Lake at 10:30 a.m. July 20.

“Hopefully, the story of how my book came to be will encourage others to turn their ideas into a book of their own,” she said. “At the very least, I hope it encourages people to get out there and write.”

“The Little Woods Runner” can be purchased at goo.gl/8KJkYq.