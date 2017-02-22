Forest Lake Events

Redneck party

The Forest Lake American Legion Post 225, 355 W. Broadway, will host a redneck party Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. featuring games, prizes, and DJ Cliff.

Chili cookoff and brewfest

The Forest Lake American Legion Post 225, 355 W. Broadway, will host a chili cookoff Feb. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. featuring 15 to 20 chilis and eight different home brewed beers. The cost is $10 per person or $15 per couple.

Yellow Ribbon breakfast

The Forest Lake American Legion Post 225, 355 W. Broadway, will host a yellow ribbon fundraiser breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 26 featuring eggs, bacon, sausage, potatos, biscuit and gravy, French toast, omelets, juice, milk, and coffee. The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for kids.

Music concert

The Forest Lake Midwinter Concert featuring Concert Choir, Concert Band and String Orchestra is Feb. 27 in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m.

Mini golf pub crawl

The Forest Lake American Legion Post 225, 355 W. Broadway, will host a mini golf pub crawl with registration at noon and a shotgun start beginning at 1 p.m. March 4. The cost is $25 per person. The costume theme is any music group or singer. Costumes are not mandatory. Registration forms are available at post225.com.

Frontotemporal degeneration caregiver support group

A frontotemporal degeneration caregiver support group will meet the first Tuesday of every month beginning March 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hardwood Creek Library, Room L14, 19955 Forest Lake Blvd. N. FTD is the most prevalent form of dementia for individuals under 60 in the U.S., roughly 60% of cases occur in people 45-64 years old. The hallmark of FTD is gradual, progressive decline in behavior and/or language, with memory usually relatively preserved.