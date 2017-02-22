Fairview Lakes Medical Center volunteer organization funds scholarships

The Fairview Lakes Medical Center Volunteer Organization will award 23 $1,000 scholarships this spring to qualified candidates planning a career in the medical field.

Applications are open to students in the Fairview Lakes Medical Center service area (permanent address: Pine City to Lino Lakes/Hugo; Highway 65 to Wisconsin border) and to employees of Fairview Health Services and their children, regardless of residence. Applicants must be high school graduates and attend or plan to attend an accredited post-secondary school in the 2017-2018 school year.

Applications and supporting documents must be received by March 31. Candidates may visit www.fairview.org/lakes/scholarships to download the scholarship application and a copy of the scholarship guidelines. Applications also are available at the information desk at Fairview Lakes Medical Center, 5200 Fairview Blvd. in Wyoming, or by contacting Jane Denovchek, Volunteer Services, [email protected] or 651-982-7774.

The Fairview Lakes Medical Center Volunteer Organization raises funds throughout the year to support more than half of the scholarships awarded through the Fairview Lakes Medical Center Scholarship Program.

Additional scholarships are sponsored by Fairview Lakes Medical Center and Fairview Lakes Medical Staff, North Metro Anesthesia, Physical Therapy Consultants, proceeds from the Lindstrom Loppet, donations from the Cindy Lynch family and members of the Fairview Lakes Medical Center Volunteer Organization.