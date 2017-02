Submittted photo

Judy Rydeen, President of the Scandia-Marine Lions Club presented a check for $1,000 to P.J. Forsythe of the Cottage Grove Lions for an inclusive playground. Woodbridge Park will be a destination for everyone to provide captivation, inclusion, and innovation. For more information on the park, go to goo.gl/cr8v4i. Pictured are Lion Tom Triplett, Lion Judy Rydeen, and P. J. Forsythe of the Cottage Grove Lions.