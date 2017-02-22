Rotary considers plunge plans

The Forest Lake Rotary is making plans to continue its annual Winter Plunge event at its scheduled time of noon Feb. 25 on Forest Lake near the shore of Lakeside Memorial Park, despite recent temperatures that have reached into the 60s. As of press time, according to event organizers, the plan is to move some activities that usually take place on the ice, including a changing tent and parking, to the shore. Currently, the Rotary is unsure if spectators will be allowed on the ice during the jumps; final decisions about the event will likely be made Feb. 24 in cooperation with the Washington County Water Recovery Unit, which cuts the ice hole for the Rotary. The plungers had raised roughly $50,000 with a week to go before the plunge, roughly on par with last year’s numbers.