Boys hockey explodes for 10 goals in section win

Sophomore forward Jacob Zowin slips the puck past the Cambridge-Isanti goaltender. (Photo by John Olson)

The Forest Lake boys hockey team fired off its best offensive barrage of the year in the opening round of the Section 7AA tournament against Cambridge-Isanti on Feb. 18, knocking off the Bluejackets by a 10-1 count. Nine players beat the Cambridge netminder in the game. Junior Benjamin Muntifering scored twice, with the other tallies coming from seniors Beau Bartholmy and Blake Gutterman, juniors Ben Miller and Wyatt Anderson, and sophomores Jacob Zowin, Dalton Saltness, Matt Hunt and Derek Palmer. Junior goaltender Brady Peterson stopped 12 of the Bluejackets’ 13 shots. At 6-17-3 on the season, the Rangers were set to take on top-seeded Elk River in the quarterfinals on Feb. 21 after press time.