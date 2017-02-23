Five Rangers named all-state at Nordic ski championships

Photo by Brad O’Neil

Spencer Kotys (10), Andy Haines (20) and Ryan Mead (behind) tuck in and slide down the final hill at the state Nordic skiing championships at Biwabik on Feb. 16. All three Rangers were named to the all-state team.

After six grueling miles of racing, Forest Lake Nordic skiers Spencer Kotys, Andy Haines and Ryan Mead found each other in the crowd. They each bent down into the tuck position to take on the final curving downhill of the classical section of the state championship race, sliding solidly through the final turn in formation, like a trio of fighter jets. As they came toward the final straightaway, Haines pulled ahead and passed several opponents to claim 17th place (29:36). Mead came through three seconds later to take 19th, and Kotys crossed the line at 29:41 to place 21st.

“A lot of people don’t realize how important being able to glide is,” Haines said of his strong downhill finish.

“It’s tough,” Mead said. “After that long of a race, your legs are sore and you don’t want to tuck anymore.”

The three Rangers were each named to the MSHSL all-state team (top 25); Forest Lake was one of three teams to have three or more skiers earn the honor.

As a team, the boys placed fourth in the 16-team field with 378 points, knocking off rivals Stillwater (321, sixth) for the first time this season. Minneapolis Southwest claimed the team title with 421.

The girls team also qualified for the state meet, placing sixth (361). Regan Duffy (33:26, ninth) and Jenna Parent (34:14, 15th) achieved all-state finishes. Ely won the overall title (413).

The state meet, held in the shadows of the Iron Range at Giants Ridge Resort in Biwabik on Feb. 16, was held over two sections: a 5-kilometer freestyle race in the morning and a classical pursuit race of the same distance in the afternoon. This is a reversal of the usual schedule, with the Suburban East Conference and Section 4 meets holding the classical section first and running the pursuit as a freestyle event.

“The nice part about doing it backwards is that (starting with freestyle) makes it more equal with how people are, skill-wise,” Haines said. “People who are really good at skate but not as good at classic, it’s not as extreme of a difference. It keeps (the first race) from getting too crowded.”

In the morning race, skiers left the starting gates every 15 seconds, forcing them to figure their tempo out for themselves, with, perhaps, the approaching or receding shape of the skier in front of them as a pacing guide. With 16 teams of seven in the race, plus numerous individual qualifiers, it was rare that any skier found himself near a teammate.

“The skate race was pretty tough with a triple hill,” Kotys said, “and the legs burning up that. I didn’t think I did all that well, so I was surprised I got 10th. I was seeded pretty far back, so I had no idea how I was doing until it was over.”

Kotys completed a phenomenal run in the morning race, setting himself up in 10th place (14:14). In wholly separate efforts, Haines completed the course in 14:23 (20th) and Mead in 14:29 (26th).

Duffy finished the freestyle race in 16:29, the 13th-best time. Parent stood 19th after the morning race (16:41).

In the afternoon session, skiers started individually in intervals equal to their finishes in the morning race. Haines completed the classical 5K in 15:13. Mead covered the course in 15:10, Kotys in 15:27.

“The classic race is pretty harsh – it’s 3 kilometers of gradual uphill and it kills you at the end,” Haines said.

“That was a fast race,” Mead said. “It was a sprint to the top of the hill and then a glide to the finish.”

Notably, the three Rangers defeated Shad Kraftson of Stillwater (25th), the winner of the conference and section races.

In the girls pursuit, Duffy (16:57) and Parent (17:33) each moved up four spots in the standings.

“The state meet has a tradition of being a Forest Lake day,” head coach Deno Johnson said. “We worked hard to get here. Our top four on both sides are all returning, so we’re excited about what the future holds.”

Both the boys and the girls qualified for the state meet by virtue of their second-place finishes in their sectional races on Feb. 9.

The rest of the Ranger finishers were Nick Parent (30:55, 40th), Ethan Erickson (33:40, 131st), Drew Sampson (33:55, 137th) and Beck Pope (35:05, 147th).

For the girls, Chloe Foster placed 60th (36:34), followed by Amelea Hauer (36:42, 62nd), Madi Anderson (37:51, 99th), Jessica Nieters (41:00, 135th) and Anna Stockinger (41:19, 137th).

Thirteen of the 14 state participants will return next season; only Anderson will graduate.

“Madi is one incredible kid,” Johnson said. “She has been a standout and captain for us the last two years. She’s been a great link between the athletes and the coaching staff.”