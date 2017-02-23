Girls hockey: Forest Lake falls to Eden Prairie 6-4 in state quarterfinals

Just as occurred in 2013 and 2016, the Forest Lake girls hockey team has been eliminated from the state tournament by Eden Prairie in the quarterfinals. The Rangers were beaten 6-4 in the nightcap game at the Xcel Center on Feb. 23.

The Rangers created a three-on-two breakaway near the midway point of the first period, but Kayla Kasel’s shot was turned aside, and no Ranger could pounce upon the rebound. The Eagles took control of the puck and charged right up the ice for an attack that ended with a goal by Emily McLaughlin.

Late in the period, a Ranger giveaway in their defensive zone allowed Eagles forward Naomi Rogge, a Ms. Hockey finalist, to score an unassisted goal.

Rogge earned another steal-and-score early in the second period.

The Rangers lit the lamp for the first time less than a minute later. Eryn Slagle took a long shot which, after Kenzie Rugland got a touch, was turned into the path of Maddie Kolbow, who finished from close range.

The Eagles scored twice through McLaughlin and Sydney Langseth to go up 5-1 with just under seven minutes to play in the frame.

Sydney Rydel scored an improbable goal for the Rangers on a long-range pot-shot that managed to just escape the reach of the Eagle goaltender. Carly Niehart and Biz Valley were credited with assists.

Rogge completed her hat-trick shortly thereafter to extend the Eagle lead to 6-2.

The Rangers halved their deficit in the third period, with Kolbow and Kasel finding the net. The Rangers prevented the Eagles from adding to their tally, but could not pull any closer.

The Eagles outshot the Rangers 41-22. Ranger goaltender Josie Bothun made 35 saves.

Though their hopes of a state title are now dashed, the Rangers may still bring home hardware for the school trophy case by winning the Consolation Tournament, which will be held Friday and Saturday at the University of Minnesota’s Ridder Arena.

The four teams that were defeated in the quarterfinals make up the contenders for the Consolation trophy. Forest Lake is the highest rated of the teams in the Consolation tournament, and might tentatively be considered the favorites. The Rangers will meet Farmington at noon on Feb. 24. With a win the Rangers would advance to the Consolation final, to be played at noon on Feb. 25, against either Eastview or Roseau.