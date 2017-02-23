Gymnastics: Pleski, Dodge earn trips to state meet

Sofia Dodge goes head over heels on the balance beam during her state-qualifying performance.

When the Class AA state gymnastics championships commence this weekend, two Rangers will be in action competing against the best tumblers in Minnesota. Junior Faith Pleski qualified by placing third in the uneven bars at the Section 7AA championship on Feb. 18, and sophomore Sofia Dodge advanced on the strength of a fourth-place finish in the balance beam.

As a team, the Rangers took third of eight with 142.35 points, behind Cambridge-Isanti (143.7) and Anoka (143.4). Only the top-scoring team qualifies for the team finals at state.

“It was a really good day for us,” head coach Lindsey Pierron said. “It was a really close race between the top three teams.”

The Rangers’ score was their official season-best, behind an unofficial 144.3 achieved at an invitational at Cambridge-Isanti.

“At a meet like this, the judges are much tighter with their scoring,” Pierron said. “It impacted our score, but it also impacted everyone else’s.”

The Rangers put on a fantastic show on bars. Besides Pleski’s state-qualifying 9.4 performance, senior Hailey Nenn and sophomore Julie Godar tied for sixth (9.05).

“I hope to place in the top eight (at state),” Pleski said. “I want to beat the 9.4.”

In the balance beam, Dodge led the way with her 9.2 score, followed by Nenn in sixth (9.075).

“Lately on my full turn I haven’t been very solid,” Dodge said. “So when I stuck my full turn, I knew it was going to be a good routine. And once I did my back-tuck, back-tuck, it made me super happy. After that I was much more confident.”

The Rangers scored top-10 finishes in every event. On vault, Pleski placed seventh, followed by Dodge (eighth) and Godar (10th). On floor, Nenn finished sixth, Dodge eighth and Pleski 10th.

The top four Rangers also made the podium in the all-around: Pleski (35.925, fifth), Nenn (35.65, seventh), Dodge (35.475, ninth) and Godar (35.2, 10th).

The top four placers in each event advanced to the state meet.

The Rangers will lose three seniors from this year’s squad: Nenn, Izzy O’Neil and Dani Sardeson.

“Hailey really did a good job this year,” Pierron said, “and she was really close to going to state. Izzy is a quiet leader and tries to keep everybody focused. Dani keeps all the girls organized and makes sure they’re where they’re supposed to be. We’re going to miss them next year.”

The individual state meet will take place at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion on Feb. 25; the Class AA competition begins at 6 p.m.