Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

May 12, 2003

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $94,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Marianne K Oie, Unmarried Person

MORTGAGEE:

Postal Credit Union

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: September 17, 2003 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3374558

Transaction Agent:

Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

Not Applicable

Lender or Broker:

Postal Credit Union

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Ideal Credit Union fka Postal Credit Union

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address: 6304 Upper 44th St N, Oakdale, MN 55128-2521

Tax Parcel ID Number:

07.029.21.31.0023

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 15, Block 1, Springborn Addition, according to the recorded plat thereof, Washington County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $73,309.29

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

April 07, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on October 10, 2017, or the next business day if October 10, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: February 22, 2017

MORTGAGEE: Ideal Credit Union, fka St. Paul Postal Employees Credit Union dba Postal Credit Union

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 037162F01

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

February 23,

March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017

654669