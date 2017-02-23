Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

16-103543

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

November 2, 2004

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $157,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Kenneth H. Sneen, a single man individual

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100052550036064482

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Source Lending Corp.

SERVICER:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed December 27, 2004, Washington County Recorder, as Document Number 3488566

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Countrywide Home Loans, Inc.; Thereafter assigned to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP,thereafter assigned to American Home Mortgage Servicing, Inc. thereafter assigned to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Parcel A:

That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 32, Township 29 North, Range 20 West, Washington County, Minnesota, described as follows: beginning at the Southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence East 10 chains; thence North 3 chains and 25 links; thence West 10 chains; thence South 3 chains and 25 links to the point of beginning; excepting therefrom the West 33 feet thereof;

Parcel B:

The North 66 feet of the South half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 32, Township 29 North, Range 20 West, Washington County, Minnesota; excepting therefrom the East 120 rods thereof; also excepting therefrom the West 33 feet thereof, Washington County, Minnesota.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 807 Neal Ave N, Stillwater, MN 55082

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 32.029.20.22.0004

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$165,170.66

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

April 19, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street N, Stillwater, MN 55082

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 19, 2017, or the next business day if October 19, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: February 16, 2017

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

