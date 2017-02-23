Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

August 09, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $310,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Miranda L. Oliver and Kevin P. Oliver, wife and husband

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for CTX Mortgage Company, LLC, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF REGISTERING:

Registered: November 15, 2007 Washington County Registrar of Titles

Document Number: 1181378

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Dated: June 11, 2013

Registered: June 24, 2013 Washington County Registrar of Titles

Document Number: 1222590

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100015904001440969

Lender or Broker:

CTX Mortgage Company, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

CERTIFICATE OF TITLE NUMBER: 64723

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address: 1213 15th St SE, Forest Lake, MN 55025-2074

Tax Parcel ID Number:

16.032.21.12.0061

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 2, Block 3, Skoglunds Park 5th Plat, Washington County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $292,071.54

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

April 07, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on October 10, 2017, or the next business day if October 10, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: February 21, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 037140F01

