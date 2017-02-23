Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF COLUMBUS

PLANNING COMMISSION & CITY COUNCIL

JOINT MEETING

PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting with the City Council on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. to discuss possible city code amendments to include accessory building alternatives (PODS, CONEX and other like storage boxes), land use alternatives and/or priorities for the commercial zoned districts, and the comprehensive plan land use, rezoning and policy changes for the 2018 Columbus Comprehensive Plan. The meeting will be held at the Columbus City Hall, 16319 Kettle River Blvd., Minnesota.

Elizabeth Mursko

City Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

February 23, 2017

654492