Notice of Public Hearings – Rice Creek

Watershed District

Notice Of Public Hearing on

Forest Lake High School Stormwater Reuse Project

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that at its regular board meeting on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in the Shoreview City Council Chambers, 4600 North Victoria Street, Shoreview, Minnesota, the Rice Creek Watershed District (RCWD) Board of Managers will receive public comment under Minnesota Statutes 103B.251 on the ordering of the following project: Forest Lake High School Stormwater Reuse Project. The City of Forest Lake has obtained a Clean Water Fund grant through the Board of Water and Soil Resources for this project. The total project cost will be approximately $631,250. The RCWDs share of cost for the project will be approximately $50,000 and would be funded by general tax levy on real property within the watershed (Anoka County $13,566, Hennepin County $390, Ramsey County $26,156, Washington County $9,888). A project concept plan can be reviewed at www.ricecreek.org or at the District office, 4325 Pheasant Ridge Drive NE, Suite 611, Blaine, MN 55449. 763-398-3070

February 23, 2017

