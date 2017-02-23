Patrick G. Kampschroer

Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Son and Brother

Post navigation ECM Weather Click for Weather Today Tonight Upcoming Events There are no upcoming events at this time.

Patrick Kampschroer, age 67, of Pequot Lakes, formerly of Forest Lake passed away unexpectedly while vacationing in Europe with his wife on February 13, 2017.Pat enjoyed spending time with his family, especially at the lake and lived life to the fullest.Preceded in death by father, John; granddaughter, Julia Barrow.Survived by wife of 44 years, Sharon; children, Kyle (Stephanie), Cory (Jessica), Amy (Nate) Sztamburski, Kelly (Jon) Barrow; grandchildren, Anthony, Graham, Amalia, Felix, Riley, Reese, Grady, Isabella, Evelyn, Abram, Madelyn, Alex, Meredith, Charlotte; mother, Mary; brothers; Jim (Joan), Mike (Linda), nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends.Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 2nd at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Dr., Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, March 3rd at The Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake, with visitation from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.