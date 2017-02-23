Regional Happenings

COLUMBUS

Ladies and babies

Total Family Chiropractic, 15226 W. Freeway Dr. NE in Columbus, will host a ladies and babies event Feb. 23 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This is a free event centered on moms and will feature a variety of vendors with promotions and information for moms of all ages. The goal is for women in the community to come together, connect, and have fun.

LINDSTROM

Sewing classes

The Baby Blanket, housed in St. Bridget’s of Sweden, is offering fast-paced sewing classes Feb. 23, 24, 27, and 28 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Interested parties must attend all four classes in order to receive a nice used sewing machine. Come prepared to take notes, learn to operate a sewing machine, and have fun learning a new skill at an accelerated pace. Offerings appreciated for the Baby Blanket. Class size is limited, so call St. Bridget’s of Sweden parish office to register at 651-257-2474.

EAST BETHEL

Cancer benefit

There will be a breast cancer benefit for Sylvia Fitzsimmons Feb. 25 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 18453 Hwy. 65. A $10 donation gets you food, games, and access to a silent auction with awesome items. For $5 more you get all of the above and all the beer you can drink until it’s gone. Cost is $5 for kids.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. March 3 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jerry Bierschbach.

EAST BETHEL

Pancake breakfast

The East Bethel seniors will host a pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon March 12 at the community center one mile east of Hwy. 65 on 221 Ave. The event will feature pancakes, french toast, sausage, juice, coffee, and choice of egg. Cost is $5 for adults and $2 for kids 10 and under.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. April 7 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. May 5 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Dick Szyplinski.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. June 2 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Michael Elsenpeter.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. July 7 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jerry Bierschbach.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 1 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jerry Bierschbach.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Michael Elsenpeter.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Dick Szyplinski.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Wes Miller.