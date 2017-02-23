Rotary moves to Plan B for plunge

After warm temperatures decimated the lake ice over the last week, the Forest Lake Rotary’s permit to hold the winter plunge on Forest Lake was pulled by Washinghton County this week. However, the show will go on: for the first time in the event’s eight-year history, the event will be held on land, with participants jumping into a large, cooled pool that will be set up in Lakeside Memorial Park.

“We wanted to do what we could to give people the opportunity to still do it,” said Blake Roberts, one of the event organizers.

Roberts said that when county officials measured the ice thickness on Tuesday, the lake had lost about a foot of ice in the last week, dropping below the 18 inches required to hold the event. In place of the lake will be a pool, which will be partially filled the day before the event so the water has a chance to get cold. A scaffolding will be available for jumpers to leap from, and spectators will be able to see the action from bleachers made available by Forest Lake Area Schools.

Now in its eighth year, the winter plunge is on track this year to exceed $1 million in donations over the entire history of the event. It will still be held at its previously scheduled time, noon at Feb. 25.