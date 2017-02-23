Student News

Heidi Montzka of Forest Lake, AnneMarie Kirvida of Scandia and Larissa Johnson of Wyoming earned a spot on the dean’s list at the University of Northwestern St. Paul.

Aaron Driscoll and Emily Petrey of Forest Lake, James McKinnon of Scandia, and Jared Goldstrand of Wyoming graduated from the University of Wisconsin River Falls.

Bryce Kinder and Samuel Willard of Forest Lake and Katherine Schaaf of Scandia, earned a spot on the dean’s list at Michigan Technological University.

Jenny Birkholz, Megan Brynell, Jonathan Carlton, Hailey Knoop, Maria Leeson, Heather Lipp, Allison Long, Dana Mogren, Samantha Pohlen, Josephine Thill, Mackenzie Vanbuskirk, and Julia Walton of Forest Lake; Lindsay Goetch and Molly Zuzek of Scandia; and Ben Wallinga of Wyoming earned a spot on the dean’s list at Minnesota State University Mankato.

Amanda Hurtley, Linwood, graduated from Valley City State University and North Dakota State University.