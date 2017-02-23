Wrestlers nearly upset No. 4 St. Francis at sectionals

113-pounder Max Amann, right, stepped up to 120 and scored a pin in the Rangers’ match against St. Francis.

After the first four bouts in Forest Lake’s Section 7AAA semifinal match against St. Francis, the fourth-ranked team in Minnesota, the Rangers led 23-0. Eighth-grader Derrick Cardinal and junior Max Amann each stepped up a class, to 113 and 120 respectively, and earned pins against larger opponents.

“That’s a season-defining win for Derrick,” head coach Joe Kunshier said. “Tanner Kunshier (Cardinal’s opponent) is a big 113-pounder and rated. Max came off a loss in the quarterfinals and stepped up. If he can find a bit more consistency, he’s going to be very tough.”

Freshman Kieler Carlson, recently crowned the ninth-grade state champion, scored a technical fall at 126 to establish the 23-point lead.

The rest of the way, though, the Rangers would only earn four points. They suffered losses in most of the higher weight classes and wound up on the wrong side of a 38-27 scoreline.

“The looks on our faces when we’re up 23-0 against a team like St. Francis, I think that hindered us,” Kunshier said. “We lost focus a little bit, we were wrestling not to lose.”

The reversals started at 132. Troy Pleski worked a 4-0 lead early on but was beaten 9-4 by Mitchell Wilson. Grant Yearling was teched by Mason Hall at 138. The Saints’ Teddy Pierce worked a major decision against Ranger Matthias Waskey at 145. Tanner Wiese earned a 14-4 major over the Saints’ T.J. Hoglund at 152, and then the Saints swept through the remaining bouts – the biggest upset being Tony Struntz, a 152-pounder, wrestling up and surprising Grant Parrish with a 3-0 decision on a quick sequence of escape and takedown in the third period.

“Struntz really wrestled a hell of a match,” Kunshier said. “I just think about Grant’s match and Troy’s starting out 4-0, turn those around and we win.”

The Rangers set up the semifinal bout by rolling past Blaine 53-18 in the quarterfinals.

“In the past we would just get past the quarterfinals, and last year we were shut out in the semis,” Kunshier said.

Four teams in 7AA are listed in the latest state rankings; surprisingly, Forest Lake is not among them.

“If it were me, I’d place us right around 13th or 14th,” Kunshier said. “We’re getting back to a competitive state in our section. The credit goes to the kids and how hard they work,”

“They are really seeing that we’re on the rise,” Kunshier added. “These kids are re-establishing what Forest Lake wrestling is about. Our future is very bright.”

Kunshier and his wrestlers received compliments from state powers St. Francis and Anoka during the tournament.

“To hear those compliments from the teams you consider your rivals, that’s really big,” Kunshier said.

The Rangers now look ahead to the Section 7AAA individual tournament, where berths to the state tournament will be on the line. The meet will be at Blaine: the early rounds will play out on Feb. 24, and the decisive bouts following on Feb. 25.