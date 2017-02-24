Business

Lake Area Bank announces new VP, Business Banking Manager

jvd
By
Community Editor
lake-area-bank
Kwapick

Lake Area Bank recently welcomed Jerry Kwapick, vice president and manager to their business banking division.

With more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry, Kwapick has a firm knowledge of financial products paired with exceptional business development and relationship management skills. On a personal level, his years of community involvement illustrates his passion and support of the communities the bank serves. Kwapick will be responsible for leading a full team of service professionals as well as developing new business banking strategies for Lake Area Bank.