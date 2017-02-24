Linwood scout creates outdoor classroom; Effort earned Sean Sardeson Eagle designation

Students at Linwood Elementary School have a second outdoor classroom this school year thanks to a recent Boy Scout Eagle project by Sean Sardeson of Linwood Boy Scout Troop #435. During the summer, Sean completed the project preparation and bench construction, with the final classroom installation in August 2016. This made the new site available for student use at the beginning of the 2016-17 school year.

Sean is a former student of Linwood Elementary. He has always enjoyed the school forest lessons and wanted to be able to give back to his local community. In addition to the helping hands from Linwood Boy Scout Troop 435, he was able to secure donations from the Linwood School Forest Committee, Linwood PTA, Linwood Student Council, First State Bank of Wyoming, individuals, and the following Forest Lake establishments: American Legion, RE/MAX, Home Depot, Wal-Mart, Holiday Station Stores.