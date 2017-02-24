WSC wolves begin their move

At left, Wildlife Science Center staffers Roberta Ryan and Mark Beckel calm a wolf that had been recently given a sedative Feb. 17. The wolf was among the first animals that WSC is moving to its new location in Linwood Township, after facing down a possible eviction from its current DNR-owned space last year. The center has planned the move for several years and is excited for its animals to be kept on a self-owned, larger piece of property.

Megan Callahan-Beckel, daughter of Wildlife Science Center Executive Director Peggy Callahan, snuggles with a wolf shortly before she and other WSC staff began moving some of the center’s population to a new location in Linwood Feb. 17.

WSC staffers carry a sedated wolf out of its pen.

Linwood Township Supervisor Ed Kramer and Building Official Mike Jungbauer carry a sedated wolf to a van to be moved to the Linwood location.

The wolves are given final medical attention in a van before making the trek to the new center location.

WSC Executive Director Peggy Callahan helps vaccinate a wolf during the moving process.