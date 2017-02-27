Reading for a cause

Linwood students are in the middle of their third annual “Get L.O.S.T. in a Book” read-a-thon from Jan. 30 to March 24. The acronym L.O.S.T. stands for “Love Our School Today,” and Linwood students are looking to raise $8,000 for the PTA to use toward a new playground that is more suitable for fourth to sixth graders. The goal of the event is to get K-6 students to read more books and have fun while doing so.

The read-a-thon is split into a school-wide contest and a pledge contest. The school-wide contest involves each student pledging to read a certain amount of minutes during the event. For every 100 minutes read, students will have their name entered into a raffle for their choice of a $25 gift card from local businesses with only five winners being picked. The top reader in the school will receive an electronic tablet, the top winner in each grade level will receive a $25 gift card, and the top class will receive an ice cream party.

The pledging contest allows students to enter into a drawing for a $25 gift card for every $50 they raise with five winners picked. The top pledge earner will receive an electronic tablet, and the class that collects the most pledges will receive an ice cream party.