St. Croix Cleaners partner with Project Fairy Godmother; Organizations join together to make prom dreams come true

St. Croix Cleaners has partnered with Project Fairy Godmothers to collect prom dresses for low-income youth in the Twin Cities metro. Dresses are being accepted at all of St. Croix Cleaners’ 18 metro locations now through March 16.

Those interested in supporting the cause can drop off new or slightly used (no more than 5 years old) formal dresses, shoes, clutches, and jewelry at any St. Croix Cleaners location now through March 16.

PFG was founded in 2015 by Kandace Logan to provide new and gently used formal dresses, shoes and accessories to girls in the Twin Cities. St. Croix Cleaners has a strong history of partnering with non-profit organizations that focus on providing meaningful experiences for young women and began working with PFG in early 2016.

To learn more about St Croix Cleaners, visit stcroixcleaners.com.