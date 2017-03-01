Pokemon run wild through Wyoming Elementary math lesson



Wyoming Elementary first- and second-graders chased Pokemon throughout the school hallways on Feb. 3, all in the name of math.

During the school’s TARGET time, a half hour of instruction time to meet the students’ academic needs at their level, students walked around the school looking for Pokemon pictures with math equations written on them that included one, two and three digit addition and subtraction. Each equation was tailored to the specific grade level and performance levels within that grade level. Students traveled the hallways with a partner in search of Pokemon that were in plain sight, on the ceiling and some more hidden. Once the student pairs solved an equation, they used an iPad to check if their answers were correct. If not, they had to go back and try to solve it again. All correct answers gave students points, which were indicated on the Pokemon paper. The goal by the end of the 30-minute session was to collect as many points as possible.